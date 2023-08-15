All Sections
Tranmere Rovers 3 Harrogate Town 0: Simon Weaver's side beaten at Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers recorded their first League Two win of the season at the third attempt with a 3-0 victory over Harrogate Town at Prenton Park.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 15th Aug 2023, 22:52 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 22:52 BST

In a lively opening, the home side looked the more threatening, coming close through Kristian Dennis and Kieron Morris.

And Rovers’ pressure eventually told in the 24th minute when an unchallenged Luke Norris headed home a Connor Jennings cross at the far post.

Just two minutes later and the home side doubled their lead when Sam Taylor raced clear to slot the ball under Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

After the restart, Town looked the more dangerous with chances falling to Liam Gibson, Abraham Odoh and Luke Armstrong, while Matty Foulds’ free-kick rattled the Tranmere crossbar.

But the game was put beyond doubt in the 89th minute when Morris fired home to ensure Ian Dawes’ side picked-up their first three-points of the new campaign as well as inflicting a second straight defeat on Simon Weaver’s Harrogate.

