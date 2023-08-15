Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town: Dean Cornelius encouraged by Sulphurites with their backs to the wall

Dean Cornelius saw promising signs in Harrogate Town's first defeat of the season that losing should not be a habit in 2023-34.

The Sulphurites are at Tranmere Rovers looking to bounce back from their first reverse of the campaign, 1-0 at home to Forest Green Rovers.

Until then it had been a positive start to the campaign, winning a Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers on the opening day, then setting up a League Cup visit from Blackburn Rovers by disposing of League One Carlisle United.

But you generally learn more in adversity, and midfielder Cornelius was pleased with how his new team faced it.

ENCOURAGEMENT: Harrogate Town midfielder Dean Cornelius

"It was a big positive from Saturday that even when we're not at our best we managed to stay in a game with our backs against the wall and still carry a threat going forward," said the player signed from Motherwell.

"I don't think the performance was as good as the previous week but that's the thing with this league, with the busy schedule comes with its pros and we don't need to dwell on it too long, we can bounce back straight away."

With three further games to play this month, there is the scope to build some early-season momentum.

"It's crucial in this league with the amount of games we've got," said Cornelius. "If you can start to put one or two wins together you get a bit of momentum, get the confidence up and hopefully the results start to take care of themselves.

"But every game in this league will be hard. Everyone wants to win every game so it's crucial you start the game well and hopefully get the three points."

The Scot hopes the team dynamic will continue to improve too.