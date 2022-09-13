Tranmere Rovers without four players for visit of Bradford City

Tom Davies, Luke Robinson, Kyle Jameson and Charlie Jolley will all be unavailable for the visit of the Bantams but Dynel Simeu could make his first start.

The Southampton defender made his Rovers debut as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat against Leyton Orient last time out following his move on loan and is now pushing for a start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Glatzel also joined on loan on deadline day and will be hoping to be involved after returning to the club for a second spell from Liverpool.

Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Alex Gilliead is back in contention for Bradford after missing the last three games with a calf injury.

Dion Pereira made his second debut for the club as a substitute against Walsall last time out and is pushing to start.

Tyreik Wright is another deadline-day loan signing aiming for a starting role after featuring as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Walsall.