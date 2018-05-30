Transfer Gossip: Barnsley hope to bring Yorkshireman home | Where next for Hull City’s Grosicki? | Sheffield United moving players on

Here are the latest transfer rumours involving Yorkshire’s clubs.

BARNSLEY are in the hunt to sign Plymouth Argyle defender Sonny Bradley. The 26-year-old Yorkshireman is weighing up his options after being offered fresh terms by Argyle, with his current contract ending next

Plymouth's Sonny Bradley is a Barnsley target. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

month.

Bradley is keen to return closer to his Hull roots and a move to Oakwell would tick that particular box.

The robust centre-half, a key player for Argyle in the past few weeks, is also being monitored by several other clubs, including Charlton Athletic, while speculation has also linked Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town, along with Scottish clubs Rangers and Hearts, with the player.

Nottingham Forest hope to finalise the signing of Hull City captain Michael Dawson over the next 24 hours.

Everton have been linked with a fresh move for Middlesbrough captain Ben Gibson, who is on the radar on several top-flight clubs including Southampton. Transfer Gossip

Forest chief Aitor Karanka tried to sign the ex Tottenham and England defender and City Ground favourite in January, but has now returned with an offer for the 34-year-old centre back.

Dawson is out of contract at Hull, who want him to stay, but he is ready to return to Forest, the club he joined as a boy, this week.

Meanwhile, Tigers winger Kamil Grosicki admits he has “no idea” where his future will lie after this summer’s World Cup finals.

Grosicki is expected to be part of a Poland squad that heads to Russia shortly, but his club future is very much up in the air, with the Tigers likely to be receptive to offers for the 30-year-old.

The winger is one of the highest earners remaining at the club and is contracted at the KCOM Stadium until 2020.

A strong World Cup for Poland would boost City’s hopes of recouping the £7m spent to sign Grosicki from Rennes 18 months ago.

On his future, he said: “I have no idea what will happen after the World Cup, but I’m very optimistic.

“I am not thinking ‘OK, I have to perform very well, because I want to change club’. I just want to play well for my country, that is it.

“I talked to Hull’s chairman, and we agreed than now I am focused only on the World Cup and then we will see.”

Everton have been linked with a fresh move for Middlesbrough captain Ben Gibson, who is on the radar on several top-flight clubs including Southampton.

Cheltenham Town have signed Sheffield United defender Chris Hussey on a two-year deal.

Hussey, 29, finished the season on loan with League Two rivals Swindon, scoring once in 18 league games.

He is the sixth player to join Gary Johnson’s side this summer after Johnny Mullins, Ryan Broom, Ben Tozer, Conor Thomas and Alex Addai.

Barnsley and Rotherham United are interested in signing Fulham’s out-of-favour George Williams, 22, seek to move to pastures new this summer.

Bradford City are among a number of clubs keen on Walsall’s Turkish-born playmaker Erhun Oztumer, with Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End also keen.