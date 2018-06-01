Transfer gossip, Friday: £12m-rated Swiss winger eyed by Huddersfield | Nigerian striker interests Leeds | Chelsea chase Boro star | Owls man could depart | Reds midfielder in demand

YORKSHIRE clubs are starting to make moves in the transfer market. Here is the latest from the rumour mill.

Huddersfield Town are considering a bid for Stoke City’s Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who wants a move following his club’s relegation to the Championship.

Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri: Linked with Huddersfield.

Town need greater service from the flanks and Shaqiri could fit the bill although the fee would likely to be around £12m.

Everton, Spurs, Liverpool, Southampton and West Ham have also shown interest in Shaqiri, 26, who joined Stoke from Serie A club Inter Milan in 2015 and who has scored 15 goals and made 15 assists in 92 appearances.

Huddersfield remain hopeful of striking a permanent deal with AS Monaco for Dutch international defender Terence Kongolo, who played a prominent role in keeping the club in the Premier League following his January loan move from the French club.

Leeds United continue to be linked with Jerry Mbakogu, with his Carpi club president Claudio Caliumi claiming the Nigerian is heading to Elland Road.

Carpi striker Jerry Mbakogu: Heading to Leeds?

Mbakogu scored eight goals in all competitions last season but a knee injury curtailed his appearances in the second half of the campaign.

Leeds are understood to have an option to sign the striker from the Italian Serie B club up until the end of the month.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Swiss international midfield player Almen Abdi could be returning to FC Zurich, who he has won three league titles with in the past.

Injury has restricted the 31-year-old Abdi, who has a year left on his contract at Hillsborough, to 12 appearances following a £3m from Watford in 2016.

Almen Abdi: On his way from Owls?

Barnsley midfield man Stevie Mallan is wanted on loan by promoted League One sides Coventry City and Luton Town along with managerless Shrewsbury Town.

Scottish Premiership side Hibernian also want to sign the central midfield on a permanent deal but no decision is expected until the Reds sign a new manager.

Hull City are being linked with moves for Nottingham Forest defender Eric Lichaj and Scunthorpe United’s Hakeeb Adelakun following the departures of Adama Diomande, David Meyler, Allan McGregor and Michael Dawson.

The future of Poland winger Kamil Grosicki will not be decided until after his World Cup campaign.

Chelsea are looking favourites to sign £15m-rated Middlesbrough’s Adama Traore.

The attacking winger, who cost the Boro £7.4m from Aston Villa two years ago, scored five goals and made 10 assists last season but the club failed to bounce back into the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest and Sunderland want Middlesbrough’s 32-year-old midfield player Grant Leadbitter, who has made over 200 appearances in six years at the club.