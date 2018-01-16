Transfer Gossip (January 16): Leeds linked to Scotland striker | Barnsley look to Norway | Hull City snubbed by defender

LEEDS UNITED are expected to make fresh moves in the transfer market following suspensions for Samuel Saiz and Eunan O’Kane after their recent dismissals.

If finances permit, they could take Derby County striker Chris Martin on loan should the Rams complete a £1.5m deal for Huddersfield-born Norwich City striker Cameron Jerome today.

Derby are expected to loan Martin if they land Jerome and Reading and Fulham, who have already employed Martin’s services at Craven Cottage, are also interested and may be in a better financial position than Leeds to meet his salary.

Scotland international Martin could be seen by some at Leeds as the ideal replacement for target man Chris Wood, who moved to Burnley for £15m in August last year, but he has scored just just one goal in 27 matches this season.

The Elland Road club, who have slipped to seventh in the Championship, continue to be linked with a move for their former midfield player Adam Clayton, who spent two seasons at Elland Road from 2010-2012 and made 45 appearances.

Following a switch to Huddersfield Town, Clayton signed for Middlesbrough in 2014 and made over 130 appearances before being dropped by Garry Monk, the former Leeds manager, in October.

Target man Chris Martin: Derby County striker interesting Leeds.

Clayton has been unable to break back into the side under new manager Tony Pulis.

Hudddersfield Town are set to send striker Jack Payne on loan to Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season today after recalling the 23-year-old former Southend player from Oxford United.

Barnsley are running the rule over Australian international left-back Alex Gersbach, who is at top-flight Norwegian club Rosenborg BK.

Promising Reds winger Dylan Mottley-Henry, 20, had signed a new contract at Oakwell until the summer of 2020.

Huddersfield's Jack Payne: Set to join Blackburn Rovers on loan.

Hull City have admitted defeat in their bid to land Scotland Under-21 defender Scott McKenna and will look to other targets.

Manager Nigel Adkins, who is also in the market for a winger in the battle to beat the drop, has made two unsuccessful bids to Aberdeen, whose manager, Derek McInnes, says: “I am not looking to move on any of my players. There’s been two bids from Hull, but the second one was just re-structured. What was offered by Hull was way below even what he is worth but even if they bid what we think Scott is worth, he is not getting sold in January.”