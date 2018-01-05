Transfer Gossip (January 5): Loan star striker set for Barnsley switch | Leeds target Premier League full-back | Options expand for Boro midfielder

BARNSLEY have reportedly agreed a fee with Ipswich Town for in-demand Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore.

The 25-year-old, who enjoyed an outstanding first half of the season at Rotherham United which saw him score 13 goals, has been the subject of intense speculation so far this window.

A host of other clubs, including Peterborough, Rotherham, Bradford City, Scunthorpe United and Charlton Athletic have been linked.

Earlier this week, director of football Barry Fry revealed that Posh had seen a bid accepted by Ipswich, but the club elected to pull the plug on the deal last night, with chairman Darragh MacAnthony stating that financial fairplay rules made it impossible.

Meanwhile, in another development last night, Bradford declared that they have tabled a bid for the forward, with Bantams co-owner Edin Rahic stating that the offer was ‘a very good offer, a substantial offer.’

The Millers also lodged a bid to sign Moore on a permanent basis at the start of the window.

But Barnsley appear to have made a decisive move, with one national report stating that Moore had undergone a medical last night ahead of a reported £750,000 switch.

Leeds United are said to be in a three-way battle to sign Southampton left-back Sam McQueen on loan, with Brentford and Reading also interested.

A new left-back is likely to be on the agenda for Leeds in this transfer window, with back-up option Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson having struggled to make an impression.

Meanwhile, Bradford and Blackburn Rovers are being linked with a move for Newcastle United’s ex-England under-19 forward Adam Armstrong following his return to the north-east following a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

Cardiff City are the latest Championship club to be linked with a move for Middlesbrough’s out-of-favour midfielder Adam Clayton.

The former Huddersfield and Leeds United midfielder is also yet to feature under new manager Tony Pulis, alerting a number of clubs including old side Leeds, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Derby County and Aston Villa

And with Cardiff currently on the look out for a central-midfielder following Aron Gunnarsson’s lengthy injury, Clayton - managed for a spell by Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock at Leeds - is emerging as an option.

Rotherham striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is wanted by former club Oldham Athletic.

Clarke-Harris joined the Millers for a then club-record fee from the Latics in the summer of 2014, but has struggled to make an impression at Rotherham, due to injury and form issues.