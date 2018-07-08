Transfer Gossip (Sunday): Leeds United chase Hammers striker | Sheffield Wednesday miss out on defender | Hull City poised to sign two

Have your say

Here are the latest rumours involving Yorkshire’s football clubs.

Leeds United are being linked on Sunday morning with a move for West Ham United’s £10m-rated striker Jordan Hugill.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday loanee Frederico Venencio (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Hugill scored 20 goals for Preston in the Championship but has failed to make an impact with the Hammers who he joined for £10m in January.

QPR are also reported to be interested.

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Frederico Venancio has joined Vitoria Guimarães on a permament deal.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay had been hoping to lure the Portuguese defender back to Hillsborough after he made 25 appearances while on loan there last term.

Meanwhile, Jordan Rhodes’ proposed loan move to Norwich City has broken down.

Hull City are on the verge of signing two players.

Genoa winger David Milinkovic is set to link up with the club on the pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Milinkovic, 24, who was born in France, was on loan at Hearts last season.

The Tigers are also close to agreeing a deal for PSV defender Jordy de Wijs, 23, who is a former Netherlands Under-21s player.

Newly-promoted Rotherham United are one of three Championship clubs eyeing Oxford United’s Ricardinho.

The Brazilian defender is also being monitored by Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic.