Transfer gossip, Tuesday: Huddersfield Town eye Mali international; former Bantam linked with Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN and West Bromwich have reportedly made enquiries about signing Troyes left-back Charles Traoré, according to reports in France.

Troyes are expected to cash-in on one of their key assets, as they look to restructure following their relegation to Ligue 2.

Wanted: West Ham United's Reece Burke, left. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Traoré played in 34 of 38 league games for Troyes last season and is seen as a viable left-sided defensive option for Town, who are also chasing former loanee Terence Kongolo.

Malian international Traoré is under contract until 2020.

Leeds United are reportedly facing competition from Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the battle for West Ham’s 21-year-old centre-back Reece Burke.

The defender spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers – and is no stranger to Yorkshire, having previously spent a successful loan spell at Bradford City.

In the spotlight: Blades star David Brooks. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are also interested in taking Burke on loan, with Aston Villa and Reading also eyeing a permanent deal for the centre-half, whose contract does not expire until 2020.

Sheffield United have held talks with a host of Premier League clubs over sealing loan deals for players this summer.

Wilder is also believed to be in the market for a central defender and two new strikers, despite the fact that Leon Clarke and Billy Sharp combined for 32 Championship goals last season.

Blades youngster David Brooks remains on the radar of numerous Premier League clubs.

The Wales international was linked with a number of clubs last term, including Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, with Bournemouth also credited with a firm interest in the 20-year-old.

Brooks has no release clause in his contract signed eight months ago, and the Blades are in a strong bargaining position regarding the Warrington-born player.