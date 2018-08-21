Transfer gossip, Tuesday: Middlesbrough deals could let in Sheffield United and Hull City | Leeds United target winger | Sheffield Wednesday back in market

Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Everton winger Yannick Bolaise is set to open the door for Sheffield United and Hull City in their quest to sign Marvin Johnson.

Boro are likely to sanction the departure of Johnson, on the fringes at the Riverside, if they are successful in their bid to bring in Bolaise.

Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon: Boro target.

The Teessiders are also speaking with Everton and representatives of former loan midfielder Mo Besic in their bid to instigate a breakthrough after a deadline-day move collapsed due to agent’s fee issues.

Both Besic and Bolaise have been in attendance at Boro’s Rockliffe training base this week and have held talks with Boro chief Tony Pulis and chief executive Neil Bausor.

Aston Villa are also keen on Bolaise.

The Boro are also being linked to Crystal Palace experienced striker Jason Puncheon, 32, and Southampton full-back Matt Targett, 22.

Rotherham United target: Richard Towell is wanted back but hopes are fading.

Hull are making other contingency plans for if Poland international winger Kamil Grosicki moves abroad before the window closes.

The Tigers have their eyes on Crystal Palace winger Sullay Kaikai, 22, who is out of the first-team picture at Selhurst Park.

Leeds United are also said to be interested in bringing in a winger.

Along with Aston Villa, they are monitoring the situation at cash-strapped Lille regarding a move for Anwar El Ghazi, 23.

Middlesbrough's Marvin Johnson: Wanted by Blades and Villa.

Sheffield United remain interested in injured Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan but wages may prove a stumbling block.

With the transfer embargo having been lifted, Sheffield Wednesday are vying with Swansea City and Ipswich Town for 20-year-old Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who spent the first half of last season on loan with Sheffield United.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has cast doubt on the Millers’ prospects of signing long-time summer target Richie Towell before next week’s loan deadline. The Irishman impressed in helping the club clinch promotion last term, with Warne having held talks with Towell’s parent club Brighton for several months, but without a breakthrough yet.

With the clock ticking ahead of the August 31 deadline for loan recruits, Warne is unsure whether a deal can be brokered.

The Millers chief, who is eyeing one more addition to his ranks after signing QPR midfielder Ryan Manning on a season-long loan last week, said: “I love Richie and I have always said that.

“If I could bring him back to the club and it was possible and Brighton will allow him out, that would obviously be an option that I would investigate further.

“We have spoken to Brighton on numerous occasions in the summer, but at the moment I am not convinced it is going to happen. I am hopeful, but at the moment, I don’t honestly know.”

Manchester City youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko could be heading to Real Betis on a season-long loan. The Ukrainian midfielder, 21, played 14 games for City last season and is likely to get more playing time with the Spanish club than with the crowded Etihad squad.

With the European transfer window closing in 10 days, uncertainty is surrounding Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s immediate future at Chelsea. The midfielder is looking at a loan move to Spain in order to guarantee more playing time for the 2018-19 season. It comes after the 22-year-old England international was left out of Maurizio Sarri’s squad for the first home game of the season last week.

However, other reports suggest Chelsea are keen to hold on to their player - at least until the Premier League transfer window re-opens in January. Loftus-Cheek has fallen down the pecking order behind Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic but it is thought the England international could still be encouraged to battle his way into Sarri’s squad.

Swansea are eyeing a loan move for Tottenham centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers as Graham Potter looks to bolster his defensive options for the Welsh side’s Championship campaign. But they could face competition from Ipswich, where the US international has already spent time on loan.