Transfer gossip, Wednesday: Hull City defender in demand | Former Leeds duo jettisoned by Toffees | Boro make moves

IN-DEMAND Hull City defender Max Clark is set to decide on his future amid rival interest from a number of Championship clubs.

Nottingham Forest and Millwall are among several sides who are eyeing a move for the full-back, with Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem - managed by former Tigers manager Leonid Slutsky - also keen.

Matthew Pennington: Surplus to requirements at Everton.

A three-year deal remains on the table for Clark, who turned down a contract last September, with his future very much up in the air.

Former Hull midfielder David Meyler is planning to “create history” for his new club Reading after signing a two-year deal at the Royals yesterday.

Meyler, who turned 29 last week, was a free agent after leaving Hull last month and headed to the Royals, who have also signed Barnsley captain Andy Yiadom on a free transfer.

“The focus is to get back to the Premier League and that is what I am here to do,” said Meyler.

Paddy McNair: Boro interested.

“I am committed — I give 100 per cent to everything I do. I’m coming here to get back to the Premier League and win promotion. That is my aim, that is the manager’s aim and that is what I want to do.

“In my time at Hull, I helped create history, I want to come here and create our own piece of history.”

Former Leeds United loanee Matthew Pennington is one of 12 players being made available by Everton, along with ex-Whites Academy product Luke Garbutt as the Blues aim to streamline their squad.

Pennington, who only recently signed a new deal with the Toffees, has received reported interest from Championship clubs after featuring 24 times for Leeds last term.

Wayne Rooney tops the list of stars whom Everton are ready to dispense with, alongside Yannick Bolasie, Joel Robles, Davy Klaassen, Morgan Schneiderlin, Ashley Williams, Ramiro Funes Mori, Oumar Niasse, Kevin Mirallas, Ademola Lookman and Sandro Ramirez.

Middlesbrough and Derby are in the hunt to signing Sunderland midfielder Paddy McNair, who remains high on the wanted list of Brighton, who have seen two offers rebuffed.

Albion remain favourites to land McNair, but Boro and Derby are waiting in the wings if not.

Boro have also been linked with ex-defender Robert Huth, with another of his old clubs in Stoke City also tipped to make a move for the veteran German, who is set to leave Leicester.

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack is also reportedly on the wanted list of Boro, along with Cardiff and West Brom.

Out-of-favour Boro winger Marvin Johnson is wanted by Birmingham City - and is tipped to be reunited with former Riverside manager, Garry Monk, who brought him to Teesside in a £2.5m move last summer.

Johnson has struggled to force his way into Tony Pulis’s first-team plans since Monk’s departure and Middlesbrough would be willing to listen to offers for him.

Guiseley have strengthened their defence with the addition to their squad of former England Schools international Niall Heaton.

The 21 year-old centre-back started his career with Bradford City before being transferred to Liverpool’s youth team.

The Pudsey-born player later returned to City before joining Alfreton Town, where he played under new Guiseley joint-manager Russ O’Neill.

Last season, Heaton played 42 games for Nuneaton Town in National League North.