Transfer gossip, Wednesday: Leeds United target Shakers prospect | Middlesbrough look to France | Sheffield United want Villa striker

YORKSHIRE clubs are making moves to strengthen before the loan market closes at the end of the month.

Leeds United are pitched in a battle with several Premier League clubs to sign highly-rated Bury teenager Morgan Sadler.

Peterborough United's Marcus Maddison: On Leeds radar.

The Welsh youth international has had rave reviews over the past year with the Shakers, with Fulham among a number of clubs keen on the teenager, who joined Bury from Manchester City after being spotted by the top-flight champions at the age of 13.

Japanese 21-year-old midfield player Yosuke Ideguchi could be sent out on loan again by Leeds.

The Elland Road club have also been linked with a loan move for Peterborough striker Marcus Maddison. West Bromwich and Derby County are also interested.

Middlesbrough are lining up Le Havre defender Henry Moukoudi as a replacement for Ben Gibson, who has joined Burnley.

The 20-year-old centre-back Moukoudi would join on loan ahead of a £10m permanent deal in January.

Arsenal, RB Leipzig and Nice have also shown an interest in the defender.

Hull City have bids in to take two Championship players on loan after Oliver Norwood’s decision to join Sheffield United rather than the Tigers.

The Blades are also aiming to strengthen with Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson and Aston Villa centre-forward Scott Hogan on their wanted list.