The Football Association is working to find a resolution after a transgender player quit football due to rival clubs refusing to play against her.

Teams reportedly withdrew from matches against South Yorkshire-based side Rossington Main Ladies after a shot by Francesca Needham led to an opponent suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Needham has subsequently decided to stop playing the sport for the "foreseeable future" and is also considering pursuing a discrimination case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rossington play in the first division of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women and Girls League - the seventh tier of women's football in England.

Women's football teams in a Sheffield league are refusing to play a team after a transgender player injured an opponent.

"We are working with Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA to find a resolution," read an FA statement. "This issue is complex and constantly evolving and, like many other national governing bodies in sport, we are currently reviewing our transgender policy for English football to ensure it is inclusive, fair and safe for all."

According to the FA's policy, transgender players may apply to compete in a league of their "affirmed gender". Applications are assessed on an individual basis, based on fair competition and the safety of the applicant and other players.

Needham said her decision "has not been made lightly" and believes it is in the best interests of her club and team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As some of you may have heard, Rossington Main Ladies FC has faced challenges from teams unwilling to play against us while I am on the field," she wrote on Facebook.

"This unfortunate circumstance has prompted me to investigate pursuing a case of discrimination, as I believe it represents a breach of the code of conduct regarding diversity and inclusion, as well as safeguarding of adults in football established by both the Football Association and the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women and Girls League.