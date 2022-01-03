Trophy boost for Harrogate Town with Rory McArdle and Will Smith set to return

Covid issues forced the postponement of the Sulphurites' last three League Two matches and they are boosted by the return of defenders Will Smith and Rory McArdle to their squad tonight.

Meanwhile, Town chief Simon Weaver has allowed striker Danilo Orsi to join National League side Boreham Wood on loan for the rest of the season, while fellow forward Mark Beck has returned from a loan stint at York City.

On his relief at hopefully returning to action on Tuesday evening, Weaver - whose side make a historic FA Cup third-round trip to Luton Town on Sunday - said: "We're really excited about playing again tomorrow and we'll have a lot of energy about us.

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver. Picture: PA.

"The lads have been putting in some hard work despite not playing and I think everybody is just ready to get outdoors and watch a game of football.

"Even myself at Scunthorpe, I was excited about getting on the road and watching a live game of football (against Carlisle).

"The reality is it's a big competition for us tomorrow and we're fresh, ready for a really important game for the club.

"We've got Will (Smith) back in the squad and Rory (McArdle) back in the squad too. How much we push them straight away, it remains to be seen, but we'll have to keep talking to those players and get through another training session today, which should help them for tomorrow.

"It lifts us all but it's a must. We're not a big squad anyway, but it's that balance. Danilo Orsi has gone out on loan and been dying to get some games and I think it's better for him as a player to do so.