On their introduction to the Reds faithful, both took centre stage to fire late goals to enable Michael Duff’s side to see off Newcastle United under-21s 2-0 in their Group E game at Oakwell.

Not too long after entering the fray, substitute Butterfill, 19, latched onto a deflected cross from Larkeche to bury his first goal for the club from close range following his summer move from Leicester City.

Larkeche, whose loan switch from Fulham was recently completed after the EFL gave the green light, then got in on the scoring act with a quite brilliant left-footed free-kick which flew into the net at a rate of knots.

Ziyad Larkeche scores Barnsley's second goal from a free kick against Newcastle U21s. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

It was a deserved victory for Barnsley, who handed full debuts to five players and debuts to a further five players, with four youngsters coming off the bench, including Butterfill.

Barnsley’s final group game is at Doncaster Rovers, who are top of the group after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Lincoln City.

The Red Imps took the lead early in the second half, courtesy of former Bradford City striker Charles Vernam.

But Rovers dug deep and turned the tables to record a morale-boosting victories after three successive league losses.

Jack Butterfill (left) celebrates his goal for Barnsley. Picture Bruce Rollinson.

Kyle Hurst put Doncaster on terms 18 minutes from time and Adam Long struck the winner with his first goal for the club five minutes later.

Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of qualification from Group E are looking very slender after a disappointing 3-2 home reverse to Burton Albion.

The Owls fought back from 2-0 down early on to draw level, but the Brewers grabbed the decisive goal from the spot thanks to Davis Keillor-Dunn after Dominic Iorfa was penalised for a foul on Oshilaja.

If Bradford City avoid defeat to Leicester's under-21s on October 4, Wednesday are out of the competition.

Ex-Owls stirker Sam Winnall put the visitors ahead early on and Smith doubled the visitors advantage on 17 minutes.