Troubled League Two side facing points deduction which would drop them below Bradford City in the table

League Two promotion hopefuls Morecambe are facing a points deduction which would drop them below Bradford City for failing to comply with an "agreed decision" reached after they failed to pay players on time last season.

The Shrimps are a point outside the play-off positions but only two ahead of 14th-placed Bradford, albeit with a game in hand.

They and their owner Jason Whittingham have been charged by the Football League (EFL) for failing to adhere to the terms of an agreed decision, which required a financial deposit equating to 125 per cent of the club’s monthly turnover to be placed in a separate club account to facilitate the ongoing payment of club wages.

When the agreed decision was reached in August, Morecambe were handed a suspended three-point deduction for this season if they failed to deposit the funds of pay players om time between now and June 30.

MORECAMBE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: A general view of play is seen during the Sky Bet League Two match between Morecambe and Barrow at Globe Arena on December 01, 2020 in Morecambe, England.

Whittingham is said to have used the funds without re-depositing them.

"Mr Whittingham's failure to re-deposit the funds has led to personal charges, while the club has also been charged for failing to meet deposit account requirements," said the league.

"The charges will now be considered by an independent disciplinary commission with the outcome to be communicated by the EFL once a decision is reached."

The club have been up for sale for 15 months and its board say they have "no confidence" in the owners, the Bond Group, overseeing a sale.