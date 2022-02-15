After starting the year off with their continued run of defeats, their new takeover was followed by three successive wins over Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth and Swansea City – however the trio of victories are all they have managed in 2022.

The enjoyable period was quickly over and they have since been beaten by Preston North End, Derby County and Fulham.

However, the nine points has taken them to a comfortable 32 points – 12 points above the drop.

Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...

1. Saints target Nottingham Forest boss Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is reportedly on the radar of Southampton. Ralph Hasenhuttl could depart St Mary's when his contract expires in 2024 and it is thought that the Premier League club will look to Cooper to replace him. (Pete O'Rourke)

2. Ex-QPR boss eyed former Preston star Ex-QPR manager, Ian Holloway, has admitted he tried to sign Billy Bodin before the winger joined Preston North End in 2018. The 29-year-old has scored three goals and assisted another three in 12 league appearances for Oxford united this season. (Quest)

3. Premier League clubs in battle for Coventry City defender Southampton and Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Coventry City defender Michael Rose. The 27-year-old will have a year remaining on on his contract when the season ends. (Coventry Live)

4. Swansea eye permanent deal for loanee Swansea City are reportedly open to signing Cyrus Christie on a permanent deal this summer. The defender joined the Welsh club on loan last month from Fulham, where is contract is set to expire at the end of the season. (Football League World)