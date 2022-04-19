Huddersfield Town look to have all but secured a spot in the play-offs this season following a 2-0 win away to Middlesbrough yesterday.
The result keeps them in third place but also means they are now eight points clear of seventh spot, currently occupied by Millwall.
The Terriers have also kept pace with Bournemouth in second place and are just four points behind the Cherries with automatic promotion still possible.
Meanwhile, Barnsley’s hopes of retaining their place in the second tier are hanging by a thread after they lost 2-0 at home to fellow survival scrappers Peterborough United.
Their only realistic hope of staying up is to win all four of their remaining games while also needing results elsewhere to go in their favour.
As for Hull City, they lost 2-1 away to Millwall with the Tigers having little to play for in their remaining fixtures with survival secured and the play-offs a mathematical impossibility.
Their attention is very much geared towards recruitment for next season.
Meanwhile, with the action on the pitch continuing there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs make plans to bolster their squads in the summer transfer window.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning: