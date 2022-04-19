Bank Holiday Monday saw a thrilling card of EFL Championship fixtures take place with results that could have serious ramifications on the title and play-off races as well as the battle against relegation.

Huddersfield Town look to have all but secured a spot in the play-offs this season following a 2-0 win away to Middlesbrough yesterday.

The result keeps them in third place but also means they are now eight points clear of seventh spot, currently occupied by Millwall.

The Terriers have also kept pace with Bournemouth in second place and are just four points behind the Cherries with automatic promotion still possible.

Meanwhile, Barnsley’s hopes of retaining their place in the second tier are hanging by a thread after they lost 2-0 at home to fellow survival scrappers Peterborough United.

Their only realistic hope of staying up is to win all four of their remaining games while also needing results elsewhere to go in their favour.

As for Hull City, they lost 2-1 away to Millwall with the Tigers having little to play for in their remaining fixtures with survival secured and the play-offs a mathematical impossibility.

Their attention is very much geared towards recruitment for next season.

Meanwhile, with the action on the pitch continuing there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs make plans to bolster their squads in the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Poveda could feature in Rovers’ final fixtures Ian Poveda is back training with Leeds United and could still return to loan club Blackburn Rovers for the final few games of the Championship season (TEAMtalk) Photo Sales

2. Fulham target Mexican midfielder PSV and Mexico midfielder Erick Gutierrez is on the transfer radar of Fulham ahead of the summer window (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Knight to exit relegated Rams this summer Derby County’s relegation to League One will ensure a Rams’ exit for Jason Knight this summer with several Premier League and Championship clubs interested in the Republic of Ireland international (Irish Independent) Photo Sales

4. Premier League bosses take in Championship clash West Ham United boss David Moyes and Brentford manager Thomas Frank were in attendance for yesterday’s match between Millwall and Hull City (InsideFutbol) Photo Sales