The Carabao Cup second round kicks off tonight with Rotherham United amongst the sides in action and several other EFL Championship sides already eliminated.

There are just seven days remaining in the summer transfer window for clubs across English football to set their squads for the next six months and try to keep a hold of their star players.

Meanwhile, the action on the pitch comes thick and fast with the second round of the Carabao Cup kicking off tonight.

Rotherham United are amongst the Championship sides still in the competition and will face League One side Morecambe while Hull City and Huddersfield Town, already eliminated from the domestic cup, are focused on their league matches with Coventry and West Brom this weekend.

Behind the scenes, several second tier clubs still appear to be making moves in the transfer window...

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

Newcastle and Watford have still to agree a fee for Joao Pedro as talks intensify over a £30million deal (Daily Mail)

Norwich City are looking to bring in Norwegian left-back Fredrik André Bjørkan in from Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal (Football League World via Bild - Germany)

Steve Bruce admits that he’d still like to bring in as many as ‘two or three’ more West Bromwich Albion signings before the transfer window closes on September 1 (Birmingham Mail)

Stoke City are closing in on a permanent transfer deal for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Matt Clarke (Football League World)

Hull City have set their sights on signing Tottenham starlet Marcel Lavinier after he rejected a new contract (Football Insider)

Huddersfield Town are leading race to sign Tyreece Simpson from Ipswich with a fee already agreed between the clubs, but Two other clubs waiting if personal terms fall at the last hurdle (Fabrizio Romano)

Middlesbrough are lining up a move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke (Football Insider)

Burnley continue to chase a move for Metz striker Georges Mikautadze as they seek a striker solution (Lancashire Live)