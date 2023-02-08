Turkey earthquake: Hull City owner Acun Ilicali steps in to supply temporary housing and fresh water after disaster

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has stepped in with the promise of fresh water and temporary housing for those affected by the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria.

More than 11,000 people have been killed by the natural disaster with millions more displaced after the earthquake struck in the early hours of Monday in south-west Turkey near the border with Syria.

Ilicali, who completed a takeover of Hull in January 2022 through his media company Acun Medya Group, told Sky Sports he plans to help those affected by the disaster in his home country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 53-year-old said: “I’m sending 100 trucks, fresh water because they don’t have fresh water. At the moment there’s a big water crisis in the area.

HULL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Acun Ilıcalı, Owner of Hull City watches from the stand during the Sky Bet Championship between Hull City and Luton Town at MKM Stadium on September 30, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“So I’m just thinking about sending 100 big trucks to the area and also I’m trying to supply modular (pre-fab) houses so my people can be safe after this big shock.”

Ilicali also said he was hoping to host a special programme on his television channel in Turkey to raise funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m also trying, and very probably going to do it, in the following days – I have the number one channel in Turkey (TV8) at the moment and we’re going to try and organise a special night on my channel to support the people who are affected.

“I think that can be a historical night, that all Turkey will come together. Maybe we can plan for all the channels to come together, I’m trying to organise more support. The best way with these kind of things, everybody is united, yes, everybody wants to help, yes, but just organising is something else.

TOPSHOT - A man waits for a rescue team next to his collapsed building in the southeastern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, on February 8, 2023, two days after a strong earthquake struck the region. - Searchers were still pulling survivors on February 8 from the rubble of the earthquake that killed over 11,200 people in Turkey and Syria, even as the window for rescues narrowed. For two days and nights since the 7.8 magnitude quake, thousands of searchers have worked in freezing temperatures to find those still alive under flattened buildings on either side of the border. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

“My job is not just to support. Even if I just support as much as I can, when you consider the area, how can I help all the people? So the best way is to make the organisation. We did it five years ago because of the earthquake. We made more than £30million in three hours, aid for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad