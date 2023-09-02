Luke Armstrong remains a Harrogate Town player after Wrexham failed to register their new signing in time.

The Sulphurites held out until the last minute to keep hold of their top-scorer for the last two seasons, but Wrexham came in late in the window to do the deal.

As late as Wednesday night, manager Simon Weaver said Armstrong would be saying because no club looked likely to come up with the money that would allow them to sign a replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armstrong had refused to play om the first two games of the season pm in an attempt to push through a move.

ON-OFF: Harrogate Town centre-forward Luke Armstrong thought he had joined Wrexham

But Hollywood-owned Wrexham did eventually come up with the money, allowing Harrogate to bring former loanee Josh March back to the club from Stevenage.

Both deals were only announced after the 11pm deadline and the Football League have confirmed Wrexham did not submit the paperwork in time.