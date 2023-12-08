Two Hull City Championship games moved for live Sky Sports coverage
Two Hull City matches have been moved to Friday night for the benefit of Sky television.
Norwich City's Championship visit will be on January 12, kicking off at 8pm.
And seven days later the Tigers will travel to Sunderland for another 8pm kick-off.
Both games will be shown live on Sky Sports.
