Two Hull City players score five but no eights from missed opportunity against Blackpool - player ratings

Hull City let another opportunity slip past them at home when they drew 1-1 with Blackpool.

The Tigers started much better but it was the Tangerines who took the lead, and when Jordan Thorniley was sent off for the visitors, Hull were unable to claim the three points.

Matt Ingram – made an important save to deny Sonny Carey, but it only made up for his unwise playing out to give the allow the same player to score earlier. Denied Ian Poveda too, so ended in credit 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyrus Christie – got forward eagerly but missed a very good chance for a quick equaliser and his replacement Lewie Coyle was more effective at it 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Jones – did a decent job on his return from illness 6

Sean McLoughlin – like Jones, not over-worked but sold enough 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Greaves – again playing a hybrid role between full-back and third central defender 6

Ryan Woods – caught for the goal 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIXED BAG: Ozan Tufan was very influential for Hull City at 0-0 but less so afterwards

Jean Michael Seri – good on the ball when the game was at 0-0 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ozan Tufan – like Seri, not effective enough once his side went behind but very good before then 7

Regan Slater – in a position mirroring Tufan's, he was outshone 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar Estupinan – wasted two good headed chances so hopefully the one he put in to equalise will turn his confidence 7

Ryan Longman – could have done with some better end product 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes:

Lewie Coyle (for Christie, 60) – an upgrade at right-back, he made Estupinan's goal 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allayhar Sayyadmanesh (for Woods, 60) – big ovation when he came on but did not really live up to it, unsurprisingly after so long out 5

Dogukan Sinik (for Longman, 60) – lively from the bench 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Smith (for A Jones, 74) – there were so many attackers on once he was introduced it was not all that easy 5