Two Hull City players score five but no eights from missed opportunity against Blackpool - player ratings

The Tigers started much better but it was the Tangerines who took the lead, and when Jordan Thorniley was sent off for the visitors, Hull were unable to claim the three points.
Matt Ingram – made an important save to deny Sonny Carey, but it only made up for his unwise playing out to give the allow the same player to score earlier. Denied Ian Poveda too, so ended in credit 7
Cyrus Christie – got forward eagerly but missed a very good chance for a quick equaliser and his replacement Lewie Coyle was more effective at it 5
Alfie Jones – did a decent job on his return from illness 6
Sean McLoughlin – like Jones, not over-worked but sold enough 6
Jacob Greaves – again playing a hybrid role between full-back and third central defender 6
Ryan Woods – caught for the goal 6
Jean Michael Seri – good on the ball when the game was at 0-0 7
Ozan Tufan – like Seri, not effective enough once his side went behind but very good before then 7
Regan Slater – in a position mirroring Tufan's, he was outshone 6
Oscar Estupinan – wasted two good headed chances so hopefully the one he put in to equalise will turn his confidence 7
Ryan Longman – could have done with some better end product 6
Substitutes:
Lewie Coyle (for Christie, 60) – an upgrade at right-back, he made Estupinan's goal 7
Allayhar Sayyadmanesh (for Woods, 60) – big ovation when he came on but did not really live up to it, unsurprisingly after so long out 5
Dogukan Sinik (for Longman, 60) – lively from the bench 6
Tyler Smith (for A Jones, 74) – there were so many attackers on once he was introduced it was not all that easy 5
Not used: Figueiredo, Docherty, Lo-Tutala.