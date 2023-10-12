All Sections
Two more untimely injury blows leave Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann fearing the worst

THE ONE consistent and unfortunate strand of Doncaster Rovers’ season so far has been injuries.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

That particular curse struck again to take the shine off a strong comeback at Mansfield Town, with much-changed Rovers side just edged out 3-2 in their Papa John’s Trophy group game.

Rovers are awaiting the prognosis regarding an arm injury sustained by Louie Marsh, on a season-long loan from Sheffield United.

The teenager was stretchered off in the first half and taken to hospital, with another youngster in Bobby Faulkner also taken off in the opening 45 minutes with an ankle injury, which is likely to require a scan.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Pictiure: Bruce Rollinson.
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Pictiure: Bruce Rollinson.

Fearing the worst regarding the duo, manager Grant McCann, speaking after the game, said: “We’ve picked up another couple of injuries up and there’s not much we can do about trauma injuries.

"It was contact on Bobby and then Louie with his arm. We will just have to wait and see how they recover.

"Bobby’s ankle has come up quite big and he was hobbling around in there.

"I didn't envisage using two (substitutes) early on. We will have to see how Louie and Bobby are, but it is not looking good on both of them, which is our luck at the minute.

"We wish Louie well. It doesn't look great and we will see how he is. It is not nice to see something like that on a football pitch.

"I know Louie had some of his family with him, so hopefully they are with him and supporting him at the hospital, which I am sure they will be.

Meanwhile, McCann says that Tyler Roberts, will missed the game at Mansfield Town after picking up a slight injury in last weekend’s loss at Stockport County, is due to return ‘in a matter of days’.

Rovers welcome Sutton United at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday,

