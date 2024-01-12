IN TERMS of their CV’s, Luke Ayling and Lewis O’Brien’s Championship credentials are pretty impeccable.

Quality performers in their time at Leeds United and Huddersfield Town respectively - and characters who were hugely popular at both - the duo will significantly add to what is already in the building at Middlesbrough, according to Michael Carrick.

He said: "I am delighted to have Luke. He is proven at this level and Premier League level and he’s experienced a lot and knows what it takes to be successful, especially in this league.

"I’m delighted for different reasons. His character and attitude as a person and how he carries himself and he’s going to be a big asset for us - and his quality as well. He is a big boost for the squad and team.”

Leeds United stalwart Luke Ayling, who has joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty.

Ayling will provide some invaluable experience at the back, more especially with Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith out for the season and Paddy McNair also currently sidelined.

Unlike Ayling, O’Brien - who also excelled early in his career at Bradford City - is not a new signing, having arrived from Nottingham Forest at the end of the summer window.

But having been out of action since September 30 after sustaining a nasty ankle injury at Watford, he will feel like one.

On fit-again O’Brien, the Boro chief added: "Lewis is another one who is similar to Luke - an unbelievable character and person off the pitch in terms of how they look after and handle themselves.

Fit-again Middlesbrough loanee Lewis O'Brien, pictured in action in the EFL Cup at former club Bradford City in September. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"It was a big setback for Lewis, but the way he has handled it has been incredible and he’s been so positive, considering he’s here on loan as well. He feels like he’s one of ours.