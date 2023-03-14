Tyler Blackett has given Rotherham United a new level of flexibility but the centre-back will have to get up to speed in the heat of a Championship relegation battle.

Signing free agents at this time of year can be problematic due to the fitness issues they often bring with them.

But former Manchester United defender Blackett made his Millers debut at old club Birmingham City on Saturday and impressed enough to be in contention to play again versus Preston North End on Tuesday.

This is despite the 28-year-old – who also has Celtic and Nottingham Forest on his CV – not having played professionally since being released by Major League Soccer side Cincinatti at the end of their 2022 campaign.

PEDIGREE: Rotherham United signing Tyler Blackett has played for some big clubs, including Nottingham Forest

Manager Matt Taylor is so keen to have the left-sided defender, who made 12 appearances for the Red Devils as a youngster, because he offers more than just his footballing ability to his new club.

The Rotherham team Taylor inherited from predecessor Paul Warne in October was very definitely a 3-5-2 side but after the signings he made in January, they became a 4-3-3 outfit.

Being more adaptable tactically was always an aim and against Birmingham, Rotherham played a half of each and looked much better when they went to a back three, with Blackett coming on after 64 minutes.

"He offers balance on the left," said Taylor of a player who can play at centre-back or full-back. "I thought he looked quite bright when he came on.

"He has good distribution. There's a reason why we brought him to the club.

"It's a hard week to get him fully up to speed. We'll probably do it by playing him on the pitch.

"It was really positive to get Tyler out there (on Saturday). He gives flexibility in terms of formations and personnel.

"We know we are weaker without Sean Morrison, Grant Hall and Bailey Wright, You could probably sense that in terms of us lacking a real out-and-out physical central player. That will affect us.”

Australia have called centre-back Wright up for two matches against Ecuador later this month but the World Cup defender is unlikely to get any club football in before then.

"He has got a damaged calf," said Taylor of a player who has not had much luck since joining on loan from Sunderland in the January transfer window. "We knew that from the way he was moving in the second half last week.

"It's a real shame because when he has played he's played well for us.

"I doubt he will be fit for Tuesday or Saturday (when Rotherham entertain Cardiff City). It's a big blow, but that is something that has happened a lot."

The international break cannot come soon enough for Ollie Rathbone. The midfielder was hugely influential in February but an ongoing groin problem has caught up with him and he has not featured since the televised draw at Swansea City.

"He is still sore," said Taylor. "We are missing important players.

"You can sense the spine wasn't there in terms (at Birmingham) of the physicality and league know-how. He won't make Tuesday and I'd be surprised if he made Saturday."

The 2-0 defeat at St Andrew's punctured the feel-good factor built up by three matches unbeaten which had pulled the Millers away from the Championship relegation zone.

"I want to quickly put that to one side because we can't dwell on it for too long," said Taylor after the game. "I have learned a lot about the group and they will have learned a little bit more about this league in the first half.

"We improved in the second half. Now we move on to Preston.

"We need to take the second-half performance into Tuesday night when we're back on our own patch. Similar to what Birmingham did to us, we want to make it really uncomfortable for Preston and put them under pressure.”

If the players under-performed, at least the travelling supporters did not.

"Our fans were outstanding,” commented Taylor. “They deserved more than what they got.

"We have to be better as a team. They drove us on in that second half. We needed to give them a little bit more to shout about in the first half. We will certainly do that on Tuesday."

Rotherham go into the game eight points clear of the relegation zone with 10 matches to play. Any points collected would ramp up the pressure on Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town, who play at home to play-off contenders on Wednesday.

Cardiff, currently just above the bottom three, host West Bromwich Albion, whereas 23rd-place Town are at home to David Wagner's Norwich City.

Last six games: Rotherham United LWDWLL; Preston North End WDDWDD;

Referee: S Martin (Staffordshire)