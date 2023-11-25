The Graham Alexander revolution is up and running at Bradford City.

Tyler Smith scored with a delicate lob early in the second half to see off Accrington Stanley and breathe new life into the Bantams.

It gives them a first league win under Alexander, who succeeded Mark Hughes earlier this month and promptly lost his first two matches in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But never under-estimate what a good result in the EFL Trophy can do.

New Bradford city manager Graham Alexander has his first League Two win. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Having lost four straight in League Two and also getting knocked out of the FA Cup, Bradford needed a tonic and a 5-1 hammering of League One Barnsley on Tuesday night provided it.

Smith was on the scoresheet that night and was the matchwinner against Accrington on Saturday.

The 24-year-old signed from Hull in the summer broke the deadlock with the game's first bit of ingenuity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciaran Kelly's long ball from the back looked destined for Andy Cook and as the Accrington defence were drawn to the big man, Smith darted in behind and with the outside of his boot lofted the ball over Jon McCracken for the opener.

The game had been crying out for something special after a cautious first half in which Brad Halliday probed down the right and Walker blasted Cook's knock-down wide as Bradford toiled to open Accrington up.

Kody Adedoyin carried the biggest threat for Acrrington, three times he found space to shoot but only troubling Harry Lewis once, and the Bantams were indebted to Lewis shortly before the break when he raced off his line to deny Rosaire Longelo who had been played clear by a sloppy backpass by home defender Ash Taylor.

Shortly after Smith’s breakthrough, Kelly had the chance to double the advantage from Halliday's clipped cross after good work by Walker, but he headed straight at McCracken.