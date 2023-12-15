Under-fire Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore on criticism from Kevin Nagle regarding 'entertainment' and 'results'

WHEN KEVIN Nagle savaged a Huddersfield Town performance on social media in August, Neil Warnock came out with all guns blazing.

Following the heart-on-sleeve Terriers’ owner’s latest public critique of on-pitch events in the wake of Tuesday’s grim 3-1 loss to Preston, the stance of his successor in Darren Moore could not have been more different.

In the wake of stinging criticism of lowly Town’s midweek display from hacked-off fans, Nagle took to ‘X’ and said, somewhat damningly: “As I see it, supporters need something to support and being honest – there’s not much there right now when it comes to results and entertainment on the pitch.”

Unlike with Warnock, Moore did not see it as a shot across his bows or something to undermine him.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore. Picture: PA

Instead, he viewed it as a positive. An owner who cares is better than one who doesn’t was his mantra.

Moore said: "I honestly think it’s a positive because it is showing his passion – the chairman who owns the football club.

"What better than for it to come from a chairman who is passionate and driven for the club going forward. It shows everybody here that he’s driven for the club to do well.

"We are all trying extremely hard to get things right at the club and understandably there has been a lot of changes in the last two, three, four months.

"But we are extremely together and showing unity, straight from the chairman. We speak very regularly and openly."

Warnock, of course, was not so conciliatory after Nagle tweeted his dismay after a 4-0 home defeat to Norwich and labelled it as ‘unacceptable’ with supporters deserving better, while also stating that the squad was 'better than this'.

The veteran manager’s inevitable retort stressed that he also shared disappointments of his own after claiming to have lost out on four transfer targets in the summer, adding that he had not been told that his wage bill for players included contract renewals. A parting of the ways arrived a few weeks later.

There are different ways of dealing with criticism from above. Given his managerial record, longevity and standing in the game, Warnock was understandably never going to take it lying down. His Town contract was also only short-term.

Moore, whose deal runs until June 2025 at least, was brought in for the short, medium and long-term.

When asked about the future of Moore at the start of December after a difficult opening to his tenure, Nagle said that sacking him was not ‘even a consideration’ and stated his belief in the 49-year-old, at the beginning of something which he believed could be ‘great.’

Some 12 days on, the American spoke about asking tough questions of everyone connected with the club ‘from players to management to executives’, including Moore, by definition.

Suddenly the outcome does not look so rosy by nature of that missive.

Addressing fans, Nagle said: "I am looking forward to arriving on 4 January and I will be there with boots on the ground the entire month.

"I will be there for the entirety of the transfer window, as we will be strategic, surgical, and aggressive in trying to bring in the talent we need.

"You are the customers, you spend your time and hard earned money to escape from the realities of the world for a few hours a week and in return you deserve a product worthy of your time and money.

"To be frank, we are not currently holding up our end of the bargain.

"I’m not interested in blame, or fault, I’m only interested in identifying and assessing problems, and solving them as quick as possible.”

If Town’s form continues – they have won twice in 14 outings under Moore – those numbers will represent a significant problem for the under-pressure Terriers chief.

Winning back some followers will be a challenge, with not only results, but performances being dual sticks to beat Moore with.

Judging by his latest comments, his boss concurs and Moore himself accepts the barbs from the Town fanbase that his football has been 'boring' thus far.

Equally, he would point to mitigating circumstances which need to be considered.

A crippling injury count at times and clear deficiencies in Town's squad which need to be addressed in January being the two his chief ones.

It has meant that former Sheffield Wednesday manager Moore has felt compelled to set up his sides to try and stop opponents, first and foremost.

On the ‘boring football’ accusations from some, Moore continued: “Yes, I accept it. I understand because we want to win games.

"We’ve not had the group together as one where we want it.

"That’s why we have gone ‘horses for courses’ in terms of what we’ve had available."