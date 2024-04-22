Under-performing Sheffield United players told 'it's too late to change my mind' by Chris Wilder

Wilder acknowledged his side’s season was over after Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to relegation rivals Burnley left them rooted to the foot of the table, 10 points from safety with five games to play.

The Blades appointed Wilder for his second spell in charge of the club towards the end of last year and he revealed he has a firm idea of his plans for a summer clear-out.

Wilder, pictured, said: “It’s arguably the biggest thing we’ve talked about since we came in and obviously it ramps up towards the end of the season.

“I’ve got to say it’s pretty difficult at the moment because you’ve got a group of players who are injured, a group out of contract, who possibly know their fate as it is.

“You’ve got a group of loan players as well, who possibly know they’re going back to their parent club, and you’ve got a group of young players trying to find their feet in the Premier League .”

Wilder replaced Paul Heckingbottom in December after the Blades had lost 11 of their first 14 league games following promotion.

Under Wilder, who led the club from League One to the top flight in his first spell in charge, the Blades have won two of their 19 league matches.

“We all have to take responsibility,” he said. “Me, always, I’ll take that responsibility. But come on players as well, you take a bit of responsibility.

“You play well. It’s really simplistic. Do your job and have the courage when it’s going against you to drag that back. Be a proper football player.

“So yes, decisions have been made. I don’t think there will many many changes to those now.”

Wilder said it would further frustrate him if some of his under-performing players improved markedly during the run-in.

“I’ll be really disappointed if someone starts playing like (Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo, or from a defensive point of view, Virgil van Dijk, in the last five games because I’ll be saying: ‘Where was it 15 games ago?'” he said.