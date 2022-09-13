Under-pressure Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield takes responsibility for Terriers' poor start to campaign

Schofield’s poor run as Town chief continued despite a stirring rally in the final quarter against the Latics.

Trailing to a first-half penalty from Michael Keane, the hosts were poor for the first half or so, but had a real go in a frenzied finale and levelled thanks to a goal 14 minutes from time from captain Tom Lees.

Jordan Rhodes then hit the woodwork and substitute Pat Jones went close, only for the sting to come at the other end as the outstanding Lang, who earned the first half penalty following a foul by debutant Luke Mbete, turned Lees and saw his low shot beat the poorly-positioned Lee Nicholls.

Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

It ensured a third successive defeat for lowly Town and a sixth reverse in eight league matches in a dreadful start to the campaign for last season’s beaten play-off finalists, who have taken just four points from a possible 24.

Town received boos at the interval from some home supporters and there were also some jeers at the final whistle following a very testing opening to the new campaign for Huddersfield, who welcome Cardiff City on Saturday.

On whether he fears for his job, Schofield, in charge of Town for 68 days thus far, said: "I cannot really answer that. It is for somebody else to answer.

"You actually feel a lot of pressure in this job (as a manager). It's about controlling that pressure and doing what I can control. Working with the players every day and trying to do better to get positive results.

"I know this job comes with a lot of pressure. Even when you are winning games and when you are losing games, the pressure is mounted.

"I take responsibility for the results as that's my job. It is a difficult one to take.

"It is very disappointing. That is eight games now, we have had six losses, one win and one draw and I am frustrated, disappointed and upset.

"I thought the players gave everything on the pitch and they are continuing to do so, but results have not been positive.

"We place a lot of importance on every game. This one was probably more important than the others, because of the run of results we have had.

"The big chances were there, not just half-chances, but at the moment, the ball is just not going in the back of the net. We are losing out on certain moments in games and conceding goals in those areas.

"Big moments in football games are not going in our favour and it just seems a pattern at the moment.

"It is very difficult to put your finger on what that actually is. You are constantly looking at yourself and talking to the coaching staff before you talk to the players.