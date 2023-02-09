Caretaker manager Michael Skubala says Leeds United will assess the injuries sustained by two of his players at Old Trafford ahead of Sunday’s reverse fixture at Elland Road.

Luis Sinisterra picked up an injury early in the game before Pascal Struijk was forced off with what appeared to be a concussion, with both incidents occurring in the first 25 minutes.

Concussion protocols mean Struijk is likely to miss the visit of Man United on Sunday while it remains unclear how severe Sinisterra’s injury is, after he was replaced by Crysencio Summerville with just eight minutes played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We took a few early knocks and that made it difficult for the second half. We need to go back and assess and look at how everybody is. It’s a shame to lose some good players but we will have to dig deep and be together.

Leeds United's Colombian striker Luis Sinisterra receiving medical attention during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 8, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have to assess with the medical team and see how he [Struijk] is. He took a big blow - he is ok at the minute but was a bit dizzy. We need to speak to the medical team tomorrow and see how he is."