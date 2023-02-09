News you can trust since 1754
Update provided on Leeds United duo injured in Manchester United draw plus latest on Marc Roca and Liam Cooper

Caretaker manager Michael Skubala says Leeds United will assess the injuries sustained by two of his players at Old Trafford ahead of Sunday’s reverse fixture at Elland Road.

By Ben McKenna
2 minutes ago

Luis Sinisterra picked up an injury early in the game before Pascal Struijk was forced off with what appeared to be a concussion, with both incidents occurring in the first 25 minutes.

Concussion protocols mean Struijk is likely to miss the visit of Man United on Sunday while it remains unclear how severe Sinisterra’s injury is, after he was replaced by Crysencio Summerville with just eight minutes played.

He added: “We took a few early knocks and that made it difficult for the second half. We need to go back and assess and look at how everybody is. It’s a shame to lose some good players but we will have to dig deep and be together.

Leeds United's Colombian striker Luis Sinisterra receiving medical attention during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 8, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have to assess with the medical team and see how he [Struijk] is. He took a big blow - he is ok at the minute but was a bit dizzy. We need to speak to the medical team tomorrow and see how he is."

Leeds were without Liam Cooper and Marc Roca through minor injuries. And Skubala added: “Both of them we just thought it was a bit too early for this game. Again we need to assess them and see how they’ll be for Sunday.”

