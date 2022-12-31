Update provided on Norwich City's next manager as ex-Huddersfield Town and Borussia Dortmund man made heavy favourite

The Canaries are searching for a new head coach after Dean Smith was sacked after 13 months in charge earlier this week. The decision came following a 2-1 defeat to Luton Town on Boxing Day.
Before Smith’s departure, Norwich won just three of their last 13 league games since early October. He had been in charge since November 2021, having taken over following the departure of Daniel Farke in November last year.
The former Aston Villa boss was unable to save the club from relegation from the Premier League and had struggled to win over supporters but was given the opportunity to lead the club into the new Championship season.
Huddersfield Town promotion winning manager David Wagner has been tipped to take over and as of Saturday afternoon was the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers.
"This is a prestigious job and the quality of applicants reinforces our belief that this is one of the most respected coaching positions in English football,” said Webber.
"It is a unique position for the next head coach to inherit because they will be taking over a team that is still in contention near the top of the table.
"Their goal will be to unite the fanbase and give the team a vital lift in the remaining months of the season. We believe that this can be done. With your total support we are convinced that our objectives can still be achieved this season.
"We have a passionate and loyal fanbase, and we want to reward this by asserting ourselves and dominating matches, particularly at Carrow Road."
Wagner guided Huddersfield into the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2017. After securing survival in the club’s first top-flight campaign he left midway through the following season as the Terriers went on to be relegated.
He had spells at Schalke 04 and Young Boys and has been out of work since being dismissed by the latter in March with the club 15 points behind FC Zürich in the Swiss first division.