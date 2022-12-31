Update provided on Norwich City's next manager as ex-Huddersfield Town and Borussia Dortmund man made heavy favourite

Norwich City executive director Zoe Webber believes the managerial vacancy at Carrow Road is one of the “most respected coaching positions in English football” with a number of applicants expressing their interest in the role.

The Canaries are searching for a new head coach after Dean Smith was sacked after 13 months in charge earlier this week. The decision came following a 2-1 defeat to Luton Town on Boxing Day.

Before Smith’s departure, Norwich won just three of their last 13 league games since early October. He had been in charge since November 2021, having taken over following the departure of Daniel Farke in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Aston Villa boss was unable to save the club from relegation from the Premier League and had struggled to win over supporters but was given the opportunity to lead the club into the new Championship season.

Young Boys' Coach David Wagner looks on from the side-lines during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Manchester United and Young Boys at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on December 8, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town promotion winning manager David Wagner has been tipped to take over and as of Saturday afternoon was the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers.

"This is a prestigious job and the quality of applicants reinforces our belief that this is one of the most respected coaching positions in English football,” said Webber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a unique position for the next head coach to inherit because they will be taking over a team that is still in contention near the top of the table.

"Their goal will be to unite the fanbase and give the team a vital lift in the remaining months of the season. We believe that this can be done. With your total support we are convinced that our objectives can still be achieved this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a passionate and loyal fanbase, and we want to reward this by asserting ourselves and dominating matches, particularly at Carrow Road."

Wagner guided Huddersfield into the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2017. After securing survival in the club’s first top-flight campaign he left midway through the following season as the Terriers went on to be relegated.

Advertisement Hide Ad