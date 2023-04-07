All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
7 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
3 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
4 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
4 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
6 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
7 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Updated outcome predicted in promotion race between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday - gallery

An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from League One at the end of this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are both looking to win promotion to the Championship at the end of this season. The Yorkshire pair are both well in the mix at the top of League One along with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

The Tykes were relegated from the second tier last year and are eyeing an immediate return under Michael Duff. The Owls, on the other hand, went down a couple of campaigns ago now and lost in the play-offs last term to eventual winners Sunderland over two legs.

Usinfg data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at who is predicted to go up...

60 points

1. 12. Exeter

60 points

Photo Sales
62 points

2. 11. Charlton

62 points

Photo Sales
63 points

3. 10. Shrewsbury

63 points Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
72 points

4. 9. Portsmouth

72 points Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3