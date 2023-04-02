All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Updated prediction in relegation battle between Harrogate Town, Rochdale, Hartlepool United, Crawley Town and Colchester United - gallery

An updated look at who is predicted to get relegated from the Football League this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Harrogate Town drew 1-1 away at Tranmere Rovers on Friday to get another point on the board as they look to avoid relegation to the National League. The Sulphurites are currently 20th in the table and are four points above the drop zone.

Rochdale remain bottom of the table but picked up a 1-0 win away at AFC Wimbledon this weekend, whilst 23rd place Hartlepool United secured a dramatic late victory against Swindon Town at home. Crawley Town were thumped 4-1 away at promotion hopefuls Mansfield Town.

Using data by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at who is predicted to get relegated after the latest round of fixtures...

59 points

1. 13. Doncaster

59 points Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
59 points

2. 14. Grimsby

59 points Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
59 points

3. 15. Tranmere

59 points

Photo Sales
55 points

4. 16. Grimsby

55 points Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3