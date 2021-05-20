Valerien Ismael on prospect of starting with Barnsley FC striker Carlton Morris

The former Norwich City striker made an excellent impact from the bench after coming on at half-time in Monday’s narrow semi-final first-leg defeat against Swansea City at Oakwell.

It has heightened talk that he will start in the definitive second leg at the Liberty Stadium, but Ismael is refusing to be drawn.

Ismael, who reports no fresh injury issues, said: “I think we have a lot of possibilities and it is always a possibility that Carlton starts the game. He started against Huddersfield and (Daryl) Dike was on the bench.

Carlton Morris celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Barnsley at Bristol City earlier this season. Picture: PA Wire.

“It is not only a front three, it is a front six and we have possibilities and we will see what we have to do to prepare for the game and we will take our decision tomorrow.”

“It is all good and all the players are available for the game. It is a good feeling. For a few weeks now, we have had all the players and the players who were slightly injured have come back quickly and it is a good feeling as we prepare for the game on Saturday.”

Ismael was pleased with his side’s overall performance in the first leg against Swansea and felt they were a little bit unfortunate when Andre Ayew’s strike was given with the Reds chief believing that the striker was marginally offside when he received the ball from Kyle Naughton in the 39th minute.

Ismael also felt that the hosts also had a decent penalty claim on the night and admits that he would have preferred it if VAR video technology was in operation for the play-offs.

He added: “Yes, for sure. It is too important (not) to understand that VAR is (should be) involved. We have to discuss the goal normally, but we did not have any chance to change something. That is why we need the support of VAR in the play-offs as it is too important as you need a fair result on the table.