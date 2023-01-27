VERSATILE Hull City midfielder Callum Jones has signed a new contract at the Championship club, committing his future to the Tigers until the summer of 2025.

City also have a one-year option in their favour regarding Jones, who first emerged on the scene in the 2020-21 promotion campaign.

The Wales under-19 international made his professional bow in the Papa John’s Trophy against Leicester City U21s in September 2020, with his league debut coming four days later at Gillingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He converted a spot-kick in the shootout against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup in that season and also started against West Ham United in the same competition.

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere (left) and Hull City's Callum Jones (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at the London Stadium in September 2020 (Picture: PA).

In early 2021, Jones signed a new contract until the summer of 2023, with a club option of a further year. He has now been rewarded with further fresh terms.