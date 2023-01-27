City also have a one-year option in their favour regarding Jones, who first emerged on the scene in the 2020-21 promotion campaign.
The Wales under-19 international made his professional bow in the Papa John’s Trophy against Leicester City U21s in September 2020, with his league debut coming four days later at Gillingham.
He converted a spot-kick in the shootout against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup in that season and also started against West Ham United in the same competition.
In early 2021, Jones signed a new contract until the summer of 2023, with a club option of a further year. He has now been rewarded with further fresh terms.
Now 21, Jones featured in the recent FA Cup tie with Fulham with the Birkenhead-born player spending last season on loan, playing separate spells for both Morecambe and Grimsby.