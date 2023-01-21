If you think Jack Rudoni has been impressive on the field since he joined Huddersfield Town, you should hear him off it.

In an evolving Terriers team, the versatile midfielder is eager to learn and hungry to be challenged, which is just as well as they are pitched into a Championship relegation battle.

Rudoni may be able to hold the position he has regularly been holding on the right of the attack recently for Saturday's match at Blackpool, but with Anthony Knockaert feeling his way towards fitness and Joseph Hungbo joining on loan from Watford this week, his place is not just under threat from Wales World Cup player Sorba Thomas.

Rudoni welcomes it, just as he has enjoyed stepping up from League One to the Championship when he swapped Wimbledon for Huddersfield last summer.

"The Championship’s a bit quicker with more physicality and the defending, especially one-on-one, is a bit better but I enjoy the challenge," he says.

"I always enjoy testing myself because that's how you get the best out of yourself.

"I feel like every challenge I come across I'll always overcome because that's the kind of person I am. I always want to keep testing myself.

"Every week I go out there and learn new stuff and I just want to help the team."

FLEXIBLE: Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni

The signings of Knockhaert, Hungbo, Martyn Waghorn and Matt Lowton have raised standards as well as competition and allied to a more solid defensive base, have raised hopes Huddersfield can beat the drop this season.

Regardless of the influx of talent, Rudoni will play a big part if they do, though exactly what is anyone’s guess.

Across his 22 league starts this season, the 21-year-old has done most if not all midfield jobs. He likes it that way.

"I just love playing football," he smiles. "I want to be out there every week, wherever I am. I enjoy playing football whatever position I'm in.

"But it makes me think, it makes me learn the game.

"When I'm in that six (holding midfield position), when I go back into the eight (box-to-box) position a bit higher up I know what the six needs. I think it helps my game overall.

"I've spoken to coaches and probably that box-to-box position where I can attack, create and get back and get on the ball deeper is where I may end up.

"But you never know, I could really thrive in a different position."

Being such an all-rounder, the biggest thing Rudoni has had to learn is not to stretch himself too thin.

"I speak to the coaches a lot about it and go through clips with them looking at my positioning and where I need to be to help out on and off the ball," he says.

"I want to be on the ball all the time and defend the game but sometimes the coaches tell me to just stand still, hold my position and be in pocket and the ball will come to me in a better position to affect the game.

"I'm getting in the pockets more and it's helping a lot."