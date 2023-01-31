'Very quiet' - Robbie Neilson provides update on Hearts' pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has revealed that he would like to add one more player to his squad before tonight’s transfer deadline but conceded there may not enough time to complete a deal for Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson.

The Owls forward has been the subject of heavy interest from the Edinburgh club since mid-December after spending five years at Tynecastle between 2012 and 2017 where he made over 100 appearances and scored more than 30 goals.

He joined Cardiff City in 2017 before making the move to Hillsborough in 2020. He has played over 100 times for the Owls but is out of contract at the end of the season and could join Hearts on a free transfer if he remains at Wednesday until May.

"We are interested in a number of players but it is very quiet at the moment, as it is everywhere," said Neilson when questioned on getting a deal completed for Paterson before the deadline.

DERBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Callum Paterson of Sheffield Wednesday gets past Louie Sibley of Derby during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"We will wait and see how the next 12 or so hours go."