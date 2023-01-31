'Very quiet' - Robbie Neilson provides update on Hearts' pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson

The Owls forward has been the subject of heavy interest from the Edinburgh club since mid-December after spending five years at Tynecastle between 2012 and 2017 where he made over 100 appearances and scored more than 30 goals.
He joined Cardiff City in 2017 before making the move to Hillsborough in 2020. He has played over 100 times for the Owls but is out of contract at the end of the season and could join Hearts on a free transfer if he remains at Wednesday until May.
"We are interested in a number of players but it is very quiet at the moment, as it is everywhere," said Neilson when questioned on getting a deal completed for Paterson before the deadline.
"We will wait and see how the next 12 or so hours go."
He added: "It is late in the window, we are still trying but it is difficult. I am happy with what we have got but I would like to add one more. Whoever we get has to be at a level so they can improve the squad, not just be another number."