Video - Huddersfield Town draw a blank again but performance praised by David Wagner

DAVID WAGNER insists no-one at Huddersfield Town is getting hung up on the Premier League table.

The Terriers sit 18th in the table with just two points from five games after Wilfried Zaha’s wonder goal proved the difference in Saturday’s game with Crystal Palace.

At this stage a year ago, Town boasted eight points and went on to avoid the drop with a game to spare.

Wagner, however, said: “We should not make the mistake of comparing this season to last season. Or the points we had had at this stage.

“I said before the Palace game, if we win then this is a very good start with five points out of five. Unfortunately, we did not get those points.

“But that shows how close it was for us to be talking about a good start. It makes absolute sense to focus on performances, which are solid – and not on the points or the table.

Arm wrestle: Huddersfield Town's Terence Kongolo gets to grips with Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew

“This was never the case. Even in the past seasons, we focused on the performances.”

Town’s 1-0 defeat to Palace means they have scored just once in eight consecutive home games, a run that stretches back to March last season.

Rarely, however, have Huddersfield threatened the opposition goal as much as was the case in a game with the Eagles that Wagner felt his side did not deserve to lose.

“The truth is we have all been in this football business long enough to know we do not always get what we deserve,” added the Terriers chief.

I said before the Palace game, if we win then this is a very good start with five points out of five. Unfortunately, we did not get those points. David Wagner

“Even we in Huddersfield over the past three years, there have been moments when we thought: ‘How the hell did this happen?’ This was one of those.

“We have to be more focused and more concentrated. I am able to split the performance from the result. The performance was again good, as they have been over the last three games. Defensively, we have been solid and I felt we took a step offensively. But the result was disappointing.”

On the lack of goals, Wagner added: “The truth is we have not scored in the last five home games. The only one who can change this truth is us. We have to score.”