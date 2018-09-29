VIDEO: Hull City v Middlesbrough - Todd Kane ready to lay down some roots

LIFE as a loanee has not quite left Hull City’s Todd Kane with the removal men on speed dial.

But the 25-year-old Chelsea man does admit the time has come to finally lay down some roots.

“I am out of contract in the summer,” Kane told The Yorkshire Post. “Chelsea have an option but I have told them this will be my last year.

“I want to be settled and have my own career. I have mates who have been at clubs for two or three years. I would like some of that. To get settled and call somewhere ‘home’ instead of knowing I could be moving again.”

Hull are the eighth club Kane has joined on loan from Chelsea in the past half-dozen years.

His longest stay was at Blackburn Rovers, whom he first joined in January, 2013. A successful few months then saw Kane invited back north to Ewood Park for the 2013-14 campaign.

On target: Todd Kane celebrates his equaliser for 'Hull City v Derby County.

Otherwise, though, the closest the former England Under-21 international has come to staying a full year came at NEC Nijmegen in Holland.

Things initially went so well that Kane could see the door to a possible first team chance at Stamford Bridge swinging open via incoming manager Antonio Conte indicating his chance would come.

Then, though, cruciate ligament damage not only cut short his stay with NEC but also dashed those hopes of representing a club he had first joined as a schoolboy.

A year out put paid to any hopes of making it at the Bridge and a subsequent return to Holland on loan with Groningen failed to work out. Hence why Kane is ready to strike out on his own.

Now I want to get settled. I want to have my own little touches in a house. Just comforts, things like that. Todd Kane

“Having to start again at a new club every year is difficult,” said Kane, who finished last season on loan in League One at Oxford United. “I just want to get settled.

“Chelsea do understand where I am coming from. From the outside, people might look and wonder what they are doing sending this player out on loan.

“They have different ideas for each individual and a different pathway. I know what mine was and what mine is. Now, though, I have come here and feel settled.”

Kane’s arrival in East Yorkshire followed a familiar pattern.

Todd Kane, in action for Blackburn Rovers as Ross McCormack lines up a shot for Leeds in 2013. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

First came a spell in a hotel and then, after getting to know the area, a move into somewhere he can call ‘home’, at least until May.

“I always get a house,” he says. “But by not bringing everything up from down south, clothes and so on, it tells me I am still on loan.

“In the past, I have taken everything. Blackburn was one of those loans. Literally everything came with me. But then the end of the season is all about planning vans and things like that.

“This is a part people don’t see. You are only there for nine months – and it takes time to find a house or apartment.

“You can only get a contract for a year and that means you pay for things you should not have to pay for after you leave the club.

“Then, after the loan, you go home, unpack everything but also know that in six weeks you could be off again. It is part and parcel of being a footballer and you have to get on with it.

“Being abroad was worst. Sitting in a hotel, not speaking the language. Very difficult. Then, after four or five months (at Groningen), I found somewhere to live only to be told I could be moving in January. I had only been in the new house a month. A nightmare.

“Now I want to get settled. I want to have my own little touches in a house. Just comforts, things like that.”

This desire to lay down roots begs the question whether Hull could be the place where he sticks around.

“Yes, I would consider here,” is Kane’s instant response. “This is a great club. How it is run is very good. I have been at other clubs, too. But this is a very good club.

“The coaching staff do things properly and the facilities are great, as is the stadium. The support is great, too. If we were in the Premier League, it would be a bit better. I understand their frustrations.

“The area isn’t as bad as people make out. The city centre is quite busy. I have only been in a couple of times, as I like to keep myself to myself – and it is different to London, of course.

“But, yes, I would consider it if the club wants to make an offer. It is not down to me, though. All I can do is keep playing and let my football do the talking.”

Kane has started all but one of City’s league games this season. He has also filled a variety of positions, ranging from right-back to right wing and even the left flank when required.

“I am enjoying it here,” he added. “Little disappointed with the results. Of course, you don’t want to forget about the table – and right now, it is a little bit too early to judge.

“But, this time last year, Brentford were in the same position as us and they finished eighth. I do believe we should be higher.”