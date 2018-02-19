Video: Jose Mourinho’s message to new Barnsley chief Jose Morais

NEW Barnsley head coach Jose Morais has revealed that he has received positive feedback from good friend Jose Mourinho following his decision to take over at Oakwell.

The 52-year-old was part of the Manchester United manager’s coaching staff at the likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid and now finds himself just across the Pennines from where Mourinho is working.

Unveiled: Jose Morais is introduced at Oakwell. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Morais will be in charge for the first time in tomorrow’s night’s vital relegation six-pointer with Burton Albion.

He said: “Jose is a friend and brings me many great things and fantastic moments and things and he is a fantastic coach and manager. I am blessed on working with him for so many years.

“He was very pleased (when Morais got the Barnsley job) and had opportunity to chat with me and said he was very pleased and he really wanted my success.”

Morais believes he is taking on a squad with ‘potential, quality and will’ and said that the challenge to take over at the club proved an irresistible one.

Jose is a friend and brings me many great things and fantastic moments and things and he is a fantastic coach and manager. I am blessed on working with him for so many years. Barnsley head coach, Jose Morais

Morais, out of football since leaving AEK Athens early last year and only the Reds’ second overseas coach since Gudjon Thordarson in 2003-04, said: “I decided Barnsley because it is a challenge and I love challenges and my way to live is challenging myself.

“Barnsley are in a situation where the team needs help and to improve and make things better and I realise this is a young team with potential, quality and will. I am coming here to build the belief that is needed for all the team and club to reach their goal that is a big goal - to be stable in the league we are in.”