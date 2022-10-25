Viktor Gyokeres' late penalty denies Rotherham United victory in dramatic Championship clash against Coventry City

The Sky Blues had twice found themselves behind through Cohen Bramall’s first Millers goal and then Conor Washington.

Gustavo Hamer had briefly levelled things at 1-1 but it was Gyokeres’ spot-kick that earned the Sky Blues a point. Bramall was one of five Millers changes and he was lively from the start, fizzing a cross across goal after Fankaty Dabo’s missed interception let him in.

Coventry were dealt an early blow when Martyn Waghorn was forced off with injury after seeing a shot blocked inside the first two minutes.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City celebrates after scoring during the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Rotherham United at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 25, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Rotherham continued to press for an early lead when Dan Barlaser’s free-kick landed at the feet of Wes Harding, but the defender could not get a clean contact from close range.

The Sky Blues began to get a foothold in the game when Jamie Allen set the ball back for Hamer, but the Brazilian scuffed out for a throw-in.

The returning Doyle saw a powerful low drive saved by Viktor Johansson in the visitors’ goal, before a well-worked free-kick saw Michael Rose head back across goal for Kyle McFadzean, but the defender could not head in from close range.

Coventry had been the more free-flowing and threatening side until the 40th minute when the half started to unravel after Palmer’s misplaced pass in Rotherham’s final third.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Conor Washington of Rotherham United celebrates after scoring during the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Rotherham United at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 25, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Barlaser took control and drove forward, with his well-weighted pass finding Bramall who picked his moment to drill the ball past Ben Wilson in the Coventry goal.

Dabo sustained an injury attempting to chase the wing-back down and was forced off on a stretcher.

Rotherham came agonisingly close to doubling their lead after the break when Ben Wiles’ cross curled past the far post as Wilson stood unmoved. It was a triple change apiece with 15 minutes to go that brought the game to life as within a minute Coventry were level.

Palmer found himself on the edge of the box and his delicate pass fed Hamer and the midfielder found a gap at the near post to score for the second consecutive game. But parity was to last all of four minutes as Barlaser was to create his and Rotherham’s second of the evening.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Cohen Bramall of Rotherham United is congratulated after scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Rotherham United at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 25, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Washington broke the offside trap and was found by the former Newcastle midfielder. His first effort was well-saved by Wilson but he was alert and in the right place to gather the rebound and slot home his third goal of the season.

Yet Coventry, who scored numerous late goals at home throughout last season, were far from done as Callum O’Hare was fouled in the box and Gyokeres stepped up to slot home his fifth goal of the season.

Coventry City: Wilson, Rose, McFadzean (Panzo 75), Doyle, Dabo (Eccles 45), Hamer, Sheaf (O'Hare 75), Bidwell (Kane 75), Allen, Waghorn (Palmer 7), Gyokeres. Unused substitutes: Moore, Tavares.

Rotherham United: Johansson, Humphreys, Peltier (McCart 74), Hall (Wood 74), Barlaser, Harding, Odoffin (Lindsay 53), Wiles, Bramall, Washington, Kelly (Eaves 75). Unused substitutes: Vickers, High.