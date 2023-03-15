News you can trust since 1754
Viktor Johansson's first Sweden call-up reward for Rotherham United form

Rotherham United's Viktor Johansson has been rewarded for his form this season with a first Sweden call-up.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:36 GMT

The Swedes host Belgium and Azerbaijan in European Championship qualifiers this month.

Johansson is the only uncapped player in a squad which includes fit-again AC Milan strikrer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The ever-present 24-year-old has 10 clean sheets in 37 matches this season and his 139 saves are the most in this season's Championship, according to WhoScored.com.

CALL-UP: Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is named in a Sweden squad for the first time
Johansson will not miss any club football as a result as after this weekend's game at home to relegation rivals Cardiff City the Millers do not play again until the April 1 trip to Hull City as the Championship goes on hold for international matches.

Rotherham are five points above the relegation zone with nine matches to play.

