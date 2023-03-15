Viktor Johansson's first Sweden call-up reward for Rotherham United form

The Swedes host Belgium and Azerbaijan in European Championship qualifiers this month.
Johansson is the only uncapped player in a squad which includes fit-again AC Milan strikrer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The ever-present 24-year-old has 10 clean sheets in 37 matches this season and his 139 saves are the most in this season's Championship, according to WhoScored.com.
Johansson will not miss any club football as a result as after this weekend's game at home to relegation rivals Cardiff City the Millers do not play again until the April 1 trip to Hull City as the Championship goes on hold for international matches.
Rotherham are five points above the relegation zone with nine matches to play.