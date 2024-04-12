Wakefield AFC confirm death of supporter following medical emergency during cup semi-final
The clubs were facing each other in the semi-finals of the West Riding County Cup last night (April 11), but the game was abandoned in the second half due to the incident.
Wakefield and Pontefract have now issued a joint statement, confirming Wakefield supporter Jakob Bregman has died. Physios from both clubs have been thanked for their swift response and professionalism.
The statement, shared by both clubs via social media, read: “We would like to address the events surrounding the County Cup semi-final match, which was tragically abandoned in the final minutes due to a medical emergency. We are devastated to confirm that Jakob Bregman sadly lost his life earlier this morning.
“Everyone at Pontefract Collieries and Wakefield AFC’s thoughts and prayers are with Jakob’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We all would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our dedicated physios and volunteers from both clubs, who responded swiftly and showed immense professionalism in handling this distressing situation.
"Without the unwavering efforts of all involved Jakob’s wife and daughter would not have been able to say goodbye and they have asked that we share thanks on their behalf.
“As we mourn the loss of Jakob, we ask for privacy and respect for his family’s at this time. Our club stands united in offering support and solidarity to Jakob’s loved ones and the entire football community affected by this tragedy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.