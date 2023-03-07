BRADFORD City failed to fire themselves into the automatic League Two promotion places after a frustrating goalless draw at Walsall.

Mark Hughes’ brilliant Bantams had the chance to overtake Northampton and Stevenage and go third last night.

The visitors had the better chances at the Bescot, but the Saddlers held on for an eighth draw in a ten-game run without a win.

For City it was a bitter pill to swallow as their three-game winning streak was halted. Hughes named an unchanged starting line-up for the fourth game running.

FRUSTRATION: Bradford City boss Mark Hughes Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Bantams had to soak up the early pressure as Walsall settled quickest. But it was League Two top scorer Andy Cook who came closest to opening the scoring in the first half as his header, from Brad Halliday’s cross, hit the crossbar.

Down the other end, Harry Lewis had to be alert to keep out Conor Wilkinson’s strike on the half-hour mark.

Jamie Walker saw an effort curl past the post after a neat one-two with Halliday as the Bantams continued to threaten, but the Saddlers nearly took the lead on the stroke of half-time as Isaac Hutchinson’s long-range effort forced Lewis into another decent save.

Cook could smell a 20th league goal of the season, but fired his snapshot over just before the hour.

Both sides cancelled each other out for the majority of the second period, but it was City who had the late chances to win it.

Ryan East pulled a shot wide in normal time before Scott Banks and Cook both put efforts over the bar in stoppage-time.

Walsall: Evans, White, Daniels, Monthe, Knowles, Comley, Maddox (Kinsella, 75), Gordon, Hutchinson, Wilkinson (James-Taylor, 78), Williams. Unused subs: Allen, Low, Stevens, McEntee, Riley.

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Stubbs, Ridehalgh, Gilliead (East, 75), Clayton (Banks, 75), Smallwood, Walker, Costelloe (Crichlow, 83), Cook. Unused subs: Doyle, Kelly, Chapman, Bola.