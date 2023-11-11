Super substitute George Thomson’s late strike made history as Harrogate Town claimed a fourth-straight away win in the Football League for the first time with a 1-0 victory at Walsall.

Top scorer Thomson found the bottom corner from 20 yards after 84 minutes for his fifth league goal of the season after Walsall had twice hit the woodwork.

The hosts created the better chances throughout and Liam Gordon went close just after the half-hour, sweeping Isaac Hutchinson’s pull-back on target only for Matty Foulds to clear the ball off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate’s only first-half chance of note saw Sam Folarin’s near-post shot force a smart save from Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans.

Harrogate Town secured victory courtesy of a late George Thomson winner. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

After the break, Walsall midfielder Brandon Comley blazed over a great chance before Tom Knowles and Hutchinson both struck the base of the upright from 18 yards within minutes of each other.