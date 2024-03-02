Josh Gordon’s early header was cancelled out by Kyle Hurst but Jack Earing and former Doncaster loanee Mo Faal won it for Walsall.

The Saddlers led in the 18th minute as Liam Gordon put in a pinpoint cross for namesake Josh to bullet a header into the bottom corner.

Rovers were almost two behind as defender Tom Anderson overshot goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala with a headed backpass but sprinted back to hack off the line.

Walsall should have doubled their lead when Isaac Hutchinson raced clear but fired straight at Lo-Tutala.

Rovers punished that miss in the 62nd minute as Hurst volleyed in Jamie Sterry’s inviting ball across the six-yard box.

But Walsall were back ahead five minutes later as a deep corner found Earing 15 yards out and he drilled home through a crowded goalmouth.