All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Walsall 3 Doncaster Rovers 1: Mo Faal comes back to haunt Grant McCann's men

Walsall claimed a fifth successive victory by beating Doncaster Rovers 3-1 to climb to sixth in League Two.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:47 GMT

Josh Gordon’s early header was cancelled out by Kyle Hurst but Jack Earing and former Doncaster loanee Mo Faal won it for Walsall.

The Saddlers led in the 18th minute as Liam Gordon put in a pinpoint cross for namesake Josh to bullet a header into the bottom corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rovers were almost two behind as defender Tom Anderson overshot goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala with a headed backpass but sprinted back to hack off the line.

Mo Faal notched against his former club Doncaster Rovers. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesMo Faal notched against his former club Doncaster Rovers. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Mo Faal notched against his former club Doncaster Rovers. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Walsall should have doubled their lead when Isaac Hutchinson raced clear but fired straight at Lo-Tutala.

Rovers punished that miss in the 62nd minute as Hurst volleyed in Jamie Sterry’s inviting ball across the six-yard box.

But Walsall were back ahead five minutes later as a deep corner found Earing 15 yards out and he drilled home through a crowded goalmouth.

They sealed the points with 10 minutes remaining when substitute Faal nodded home a near-post corner against the team he spent the first half of the season on loan with.

Related topics:Grant McCannLeague Two