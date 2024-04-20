Walsall v Bradford City: Bantams have responded since Graham Alexander's professionalism challenge

March's 3-0 defeat at Wetherby Road – their fourth in a row – effectively condemned them to a fifth consecutive season in League Two.

Rather than let the season peter out, they have won three and drawn their other match since, a run they will look to build on at play-off-chasing Walsall on Saturday.

After that there is only Tuesday's trip to Barrow and a visit from Newport County before another season comes to a close and yet another rebuild begins.

Alexander admits he did challenge his players after the defeat in North Yorkshire, but cannot get his head around why they would down tools anyway.

"That makes it look like you don’t like playing football and you can’t wait for it to be over," he said.

“I don’t really get that mentality, to be honest. We all like a holiday and to spend time with our family, but we are in a great job here.

"It’s not like grinding through at the bottom of a pit, we are playing and coaching professional football.

LOW POINT: But Bradford City are unbeaten since their 3-0 defeat at Harrogate Town

"That was a concern after Harrogate game – how do we as a club, team, squad and staff members approach these next six or seven games after looking like it (promotion)’s gone?

“I said at the time that comes down to your personal pride and mentality – whether you need a massive carrot to do the right things or do the right things regardless.

“What has impressed me is a load of players in the last four games have shown they can still perform, regardless of what it potentially might mean or not.

"There’s where we have to get to, you cannot differentiate between games where one game is more important than the other.

"We haven’t done anything to pat ourselves on the back, let’s keep driving our standards forward and trying to improve and keep our levels high. I’ve seen the supporters leaving the stadium feeling good about themselves, why wouldn’t you want that feeling as often as possible?"