FITTINGLY, Doncaster Rovers see out a very disappointing and dark season in the Black Country today, with the real work likely to begin afterwards.

Touted as promotion contenders before a ball was kicked in high summer, Rovers' campaign has been an abject failure, compounded by a dreadful final third of the campaign.

A squad who have looked deficient in terms of aptitude, edge, mentality and physicality is in need of a major overhaul in the close season, with head coach Danny Schofield conscious of the need to give deeply-frustrated supporters something positive by way of a new signing or two sooner rather than later.

Schofield said: "We feel as though that's what we want to do and we are going to try and get things done really early in the off-season when we get more details to the plan in terms of what knowing which players are coming in and how many players we have.

Danny Schofield.

"There's three different aspects which we speak about all the time. There's that mental and psychological aspect along with the capability to compete in games and we also look at them in set-plays.

"Then there's (bringing in) players who have actually been there and know what it takes and have had promotions and won things at this level. We feel as though that can really help the younger members of our squad.

"We also look at the robustness of players as well and how many consecutive games they have played and their physical output and then it's the ability of the player and what they can add to the team from their perspective.

"So there's lots of different areas we focus on in that recruitment process."

For Schofield, it has been a bruising first full season in management, given his previous experiences in an ill-fated and short stint at Huddersfield Town.

But while many may expect him to be grateful for a chance to recharge his batteries for a few weeks, he takes a different view.

He added: "I don't think as a head coach that you get too much time off in the off-season. I will make sure I get a few days with the family. But it will be all about preparing the team to be as competitive as possible next year."

Last six games: Walsall LDLLLD; Doncaster Rovers LLDLLW.

Referee: F Hallam (London).