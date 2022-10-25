Walsall's first-half blitz sends Harrogate Town sliding down League Two table

Matty Daly’s late consolation, his fourth goal of the season, was a lone highlight as first-half strikes from Danny Johnson, Liam Gordon and Isaac Hutchinson handed Town a sixth away loss in eight.

Town made one change from the 1-1 draw with Tranmere as Miles Welch-Hayes came in at centre-back for hamstring injury victim Joe Mattock.

They clearly missed his experience during a shambolic first-half defensive display in which they were fortunate to only ship three goals. Town fell behind on 14 minutes as Pete Jameson pushed Liam Bennett’s 20-yarder wide but Rory McArdle tripped Liam Kinsella from the short corner and Johnson netted from the spot.

Harrogate’s deficit was doubled four minutes later as McArdle’s slip gave Hutchinson space to find Gordon and he lashed inside Jameson’s near post from just inside the area.

Jameson kept Harrogate in it with a superb save to prevent Johnson guiding home Knowles’ low cross but he was helpless to stop Walsall’s third on 34 minutes.

Johnson’s reverse ball carved Harrogate open and Maddox crossed for an unmarked Hutchison to steer home from six yards.

Welch-Hayes was hauled off at the break and replacement Josh Coley immediately registered Town’s first shot on target but his low 20-yarder was easily saved by Owen Evans.

Jameson continued his virtuoso display by saving well from Gordon while Warren Burrell denied Walsall a fourth with a goal-line clearance from Hayden White.

Harrogate’s consolation came via a fine run from lively substitute Sam Folarin who crossed for Daly to tuck home tidily.

Walsall: Evans; White, Daniels (Clarke 90), Monthe; Bennett, Kinsella, Maddox (Cashman 78), Gordon (Allen 71); Hutchinson; Knowles (James-Taylor 78), Johnson (Williams 71). Unused substitutes: Maher, Abraham.

Harrogate Town: Jameson; Ramsay, Welch-Hayes (Coley 46), McArdle, Headley (Richards 78); Pattison, Burrell, Falkingham, Grant (Folarin 66); Daly; Armstrong. Unused substitutes: Oxley, Ferguson, Frost, Horbury.

